Desperate much? Biden takes a dig at Sanders for not distancing ENOUGH from ‘supporters’ attacking a Latino union

Hoping to bounce back from dismal early election results, former VP Joe Biden chastised Senator Bernie Sanders for not disowning supporters that harassed members of Nevada’s Latino-majority union – except he did.

In an interview to NBC’s “Meet The Press,” to be aired in full on Monday, Biden has unleashed a scathing attack on Sanders, who is currently riding high in the polls in Nevada, which holds the next Democratic nominating contest.

Referring to the instances when supposed Sanders supporters hurled online abuse at the members of the Nevada Culinary Workers Union (NCWU) after it distributed leaflets voicing concerns about Sander’s Medicare for All plan, Biden said that the Vermont independent should do more to distance himself from “vicious, malicious, misogynistic” attacks.

[Sanders needs] to find out who the hell they are, if any of them work for [him]. Fire them…I’m hoping he’s looking. But I tell you what: so far I don’t think it’s sufficient just to say, ‘I disassociate myself’

“You know me well enough to know if any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them. Flat disown them,” the former VP doubled down.

While Biden implied that Sanders all but embraced his aggrieved fans who took out their anger on the NCWU, that is not exactly true. As recently as on Thursday Sanders set the record straight, telling PBS NewsHour that “anyone making personal attacks against anybody else in my name is not part of our movement.”

Also on rt.com With Sanders surging in the polls, Israel lobby spends big bucks to sink his chances in Nevada

Sanders, who won popular vote at the Iowa caucuses and emerged victorious from the New Hampshire primaries this week, cast doubt that the online “harassers” were a part of his support base at all.

We don't want them. And I'm not so sure, to be honest with you, that they are necessarily part of our movement.

In addition to that, Sanders released a statement, calling on “supporters of all campaigns” to stay clear of online bullying. “Harassment of all forms is unacceptable to me, and we urge supporters of all campaigns not to engage in bullying or ugly personal attacks,” the statement read.

Biden, who has failed to live up to the expectations of being an early frontrunner in the race, was slated to become the likeliest endorsement choice for Culinary, but with him not delivering, the union decided not to take risks, Politico reported, citing sources. The powerful union, that represents over 60,000 workers, ultimately refused to endorse any of the hopefuls.

Biden’s swipe at Sanders did not sit well with pro-Sanders netizens, who wasted no time in reminding the establishment darling about his own faux pas, while accusing him of double standards.

Several commenters asked why Biden has not “disowned” his supporter who referred to Bernie Sanders activists as “gypsies” in a since-deleted tweet

When will Biden disown his surrogate that referred to protesters as "gypsies?" pic.twitter.com/PIhB0lOYZl — bloomberg killed epstein (@airwolfparade) February 15, 2020

Some pointed out that was virtually impossible to “disown” online trolls roaming Twitter.

how exactly do you “disown” someone who’s just some anonymous guy online — Codex Mendoza 🧺 (@planoneck) February 15, 2020

Others argued that self-confessed “gaffe machine” Biden, who has recently called a woman at his rally “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier” is not the one to lecture Sanders on the issue.

The guy that calls people at his own event, "Lyin' dog-faced pony soldiers" is going on TV to whine about....uh....bullying? Nice. Now, #DropOutJoe — Troy Rudd ✊🌹 (@troyrudd) February 15, 2020

This is an infuriating false narrative that MSNBC will help to proliferate. Biden gets a platform to say this with no pushback, even though Sanders already addressed it. — kurt (@chasejdpol) February 15, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!