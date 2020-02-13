 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Navy seizes cache of ‘Iranian manufactured’ weapons in Arabian Sea – Pentagon (PHOTO, VIDEO)

13 Feb, 2020 19:21
© US Central Command
A US Navy ship seized 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles after boarding a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, the Pentagon claimed.

The weapons seized by the USS Normandy were reportedly components “of Iranian design and manufacture,” including three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, thermal imaging weapon scopes and other munitions and advanced weapons parts.

The Pentagon said the weapons were “identical” to cargo seized by the US last November, which had been bound for Yemen's Houthi rebels in violation of a UN Security Council Resolution.

The statement said the vessel was boarded “in accordance with international law” while the US Navy was “conducting maritime security operations” in the area.

A video of the seizure shows a US boat approaching and boarding the vessel as the other seamen put their hands over their heads.

The weapons are currently “in US custody” and “awaiting final disposition.”

“International partner nations and organizations have also been invited to inspect the cache,” the statement said.

