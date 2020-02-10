 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Forgive us, cows! Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar for Best Actor in Joker, goes on passionate woke tirade

10 Feb, 2020 04:22
Joaquin Phoenix wins the Oscar for Best Actor in 'Joker' at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, February 9, 2020 ©  Reuters / Mario Anzuoni
The ‘Joker’ star used his time on the Oscars stage to preach to people about eating cereal, drinking milk and even cancel culture in one of the most wide-ranging, strangest acceptance speeches ever.

After winning the Best Actor Academy Award for his role in the hit film ‘Joker,’ Joaquin Phoenix took the stage and ranted about everything from drinking milk to “plundering” the world’s resources.

The actor, who is an outspoken vegan, shamed people for using milk for their cereal and coffee at one point. After talking up people’s “commonality” and “giving voice to the voiceless,” the actor said:

We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable and then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in out coffee and our cereal.

As if that weren’t enough, Phoenix also preached about people being too “disconnected from the natural world” and “plundering” the Earth for its natural resources. 

The call out to inseminated cows wasn’t exactly a winner on social media.

Not one to be boxed in, Phoenix also called out ‘cancel culture’ at one point, citing his own past “scoundrel” conduct on sets. After mentioning his own difficult behavior, Phoenix encouraged people not to “cancel each other out for past mistakes.”

