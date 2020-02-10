Forgive us, cows! Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar for Best Actor in Joker, goes on passionate woke tirade

The ‘Joker’ star used his time on the Oscars stage to preach to people about eating cereal, drinking milk and even cancel culture in one of the most wide-ranging, strangest acceptance speeches ever.

After winning the Best Actor Academy Award for his role in the hit film ‘Joker,’ Joaquin Phoenix took the stage and ranted about everything from drinking milk to “plundering” the world’s resources.

Joaquin Phoenix is really out here at the #Oscars lecturing us about how we oppress cows for their milk pic.twitter.com/LmOmqVMXME — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 10, 2020

The actor, who is an outspoken vegan, shamed people for using milk for their cereal and coffee at one point. After talking up people’s “commonality” and “giving voice to the voiceless,” the actor said:

We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable and then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in out coffee and our cereal.

I was rocking with Joaquin until he talked about milk and cereal. I'm sorry cows #Oscars — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 10, 2020

As if that weren’t enough, Phoenix also preached about people being too “disconnected from the natural world” and “plundering” the Earth for its natural resources.

The call out to inseminated cows wasn’t exactly a winner on social media.

there’s no way any of us could’ve guessed that an inseminated cow was gonna get name-dropped at the oscars but if someone would’ve told us that an inseminated cow was gonna her name-dropped at the oscars we all would’ve been like “oh so joaquin’s gonna give a speech then” — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix just made me feel really guilty about putting milk in my coffee. What we do to animals—artificially inseminating a cow, stealing the baby, and robbing the mother of her milk meant for her baby to put in our coffee is really evil yet so damn routine. #Oscars — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 10, 2020

I hope Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar statue is vegan. #Oscars — Keating Thomas (@keatingthomas) February 10, 2020

Not one to be boxed in, Phoenix also called out ‘cancel culture’ at one point, citing his own past “scoundrel” conduct on sets. After mentioning his own difficult behavior, Phoenix encouraged people not to “cancel each other out for past mistakes.”

