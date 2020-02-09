Second shooting in Bronx: NYPD cop shot as gunman opens fire in precinct hours after 'assassination attempt' on patrol car

A New York police officer was shot in the arm and the suspect was taken into custody, just hours after an unknown assailant opened fire on a marked police van. Both incidents happened in the Bronx.

CCTV footage from the police station shows a man in an orange-and-blue jacket entering the building and shooting at those inside. He then tries to flee the scene, but is forced to dive on the floor, apparently to avoid being hit by return fire from the officers.

Someone walked into 41 Pct and started shooting. Lieutenant at desk got shot in the arm. Law enforcement sources believe the gunman was the same man from the Saturday night shooting of a Bronx cop. pic.twitter.com/OvWzUqqAfs — news smart (@NewSmartNews) February 9, 2020

FOOTAGE: Allegedly the shooting of the NYPD Lieutenant this morning inside the 41 Precinct in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/cmO6Bs51Zy — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) February 9, 2020

Sunday morning’s attack occurred at the NYPD 41st Precinct building in the Bronx. Police said that one officer was shot in the arm and that the gunman was arrested.

BREAKING: 2ND OFFICER SHOT: reports of an officer shot in the 41 precinct just hours after another officer was shot. @News12BXpic.twitter.com/i7KhrHJrTy — Alexa Farrell (@AlexaNFarrell) February 9, 2020

Law enforcement officials said that the incident could be connected to an attack on Saturday night, in which an officer was shot in the neck and chin after an assailant approached his van and asked for directions, before opening fire. The officer was rushed to hospital and is expected to be discharged in the coming days.

The attack on the van was also caught on video, which shows the police vehicle with siren lights on driving away as perpetrator keeps shooting at it. The attacker – a man in a black jacket and a hood on – than crosses the road and walks right under the CCTV camera.

The NYPD is still searching for the suspect in Saturday night’s attack, which also occurred in the Bronx.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.