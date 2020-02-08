 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Photoshopped, but hair looks good’: Trump responds to seemingly altered picture showing very orange face

8 Feb, 2020 21:23
© Reuters / Joshua Roberts
US President Donald Trump has responded to a viral photo of himself in which his face appears to be bright orange, saying the image is “photoshopped, obviously” but taking solace in the fact that his hair looks good.

“More fake news,” Trump wrote, adding that the “wind was strong” but his hair “looks good” and that his political opponents will do “anything to demean” him. The president responded after #orangeface trended on Twitter throughout Saturday.

The offending picture shows what appear to be tan lines (or just some bad lighting) on Trump’s face and sparked multiple memes on Twitter. 

It was originally shared by photographer William Moon on an account called ‘White House Photos’ which made it appear to be an official photograph of the president, but the account is not verified.

Getty photographer Brendan Smialowski also posted an image of Trump on the South Lawn of the White House from the same day — and although there was a clear orange tinge to the president's face, it was not as extreme as in the (seemingly altered) photograph posted by Moon.

A photograph taken by a Reuters photographer also shows differences in coloration on the president’s face, but not as stark as in Moon’s version, leading many to assume he intentionally altered the image to produce the most extreme contrast possible.

 

