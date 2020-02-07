Four Chinese passengers hospitalized in New Jersey after cruise ship screened for coronavirus

Four Chinese travelers on a cruise ship that docked at a port not far from New York City have been hospitalized after being screened for coronavirus. The US already has twelve confirmed coronavirus cases.

The tourists were among two dozen Chinese nationals who received a medical examination after the Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas, which set sail for the Caribbean on January 27, returned to the New Jersey port. Four passengers on the cruise ship were found to have fevers and were whisked away to University Hospital in Newark, which has negative-pressure isolation rooms. At least two of the four were taken off the ship on stretchers.

Right now paramedics are removing people from the cruise ship on stretchers and taking them away in ambulances #abc7NYpic.twitter.com/Az4vGVOKBN — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) February 7, 2020

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis told media that one of the patients was given Tylenol and the fever went away. The other three are still under close observation. Davis noted that none of the cruise ship passengers are believed to be from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from Royal Caribbean said the company is "closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships.” They noted that their screening procedures have been “elevated” in response to the outbreak.

The United States currently has twelve confirmed coronavirus cases. Three people under quarantine in New York City tested negative for the virus, while health officials are still awaiting results for two others.

More than 600 people have perished from the virus, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in China. More than 31,000 people have been infected in mainland China alone, as governments across the globe scramble to control the outbreak.

