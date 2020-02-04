 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
State of the union ‘boycott’: AOC & Ayanna bravely skip, Ilhan & Tlaib bravely go, but either way it’s #Resistance

4 Feb, 2020 22:49
U.S. Reps Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) hold a news conference ©  REUTERS/Erin Scott
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley will skip Trump’s State of the Union address, while Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will attend as an act of “resistance.”

It appears the congressional squad of freshman Democrats is divided on how best to resist President Donald Trump.

AOC announced she will not be attending Tuesday night’s State of the Union address from the president. She says her presence will “legitimize” Trump. 

The announcement was instantly mocked by conservatives who thanked AOC for her “bravery.”

Fellow squad member Ayanna Pressley has also announced she will be protesting the address. The Massachusetts congresswoman announced through a statement that she cannot attend in “good conscience.”

Though she is not attending, Pressley will be delivering a response to Trump’s speech for the Working Families Party.

Ilhan Omar meanwhile has said she will be attending but her presence will be an act of “resistance.”

Rashida Tlaib, the fourth member of the “squad,” announced through a statement that she will also be attending the address, but “not for Donald Trump.”

While the president has not said what he will talk about at his State of the Union, he has been tweeting about job numbers, his approval rating, as well as the Democrat Party's trouble in Iowa in anticipation of his Tuesday night speech.

