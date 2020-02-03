2 dead, 1 injured in dorm shooting at Texas A&M university

Two people have been killed and one injured in a shooting incident at the Commerce campus of Texas A&M University. All classes have been canceled for the day and the campus was told to shelter in place.

Three gunshot victims were reported at the Pride Rock residence hall on Monday afternoon. University police were deployed to investigate.

BREAKING NEWS: 2 people are dead and another is injured after a shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M Commerce campus. Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day and students are being told to shelter in place #LiveDeskhttps://t.co/fGnwjGUFxQpic.twitter.com/ibXJOn4HYE — Jade Elliott (@JadeElliottTV) February 3, 2020

Students, faculty and staff were told to stay where they were until an all-clear was given, as a “precautionary measure.” All classes for the rest of the day were canceled.

Local authorities confirmed two deaths. The third victim was taken to an area hospital and their condition is unknown.

