2 dead, 1 injured in dorm shooting at Texas A&M university
2 dead, 1 injured in dorm shooting at Texas A&M university

3 Feb, 2020 19:16

Two people have been killed and one injured in a shooting incident at the Commerce campus of Texas A&M University. All classes have been canceled for the day and the campus was told to shelter in place.

Three gunshot victims were reported at the Pride Rock residence hall on Monday afternoon. University police were deployed to investigate. 

Students, faculty and staff were told to stay where they were until an all-clear was given, as a “precautionary measure.” All classes for the rest of the day were canceled.

Local authorities confirmed two deaths. The third victim was taken to an area hospital and their condition is unknown.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

