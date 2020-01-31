 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Shots fired’ by police responding to incident at Mar-a-Lago Trump Florida resort

31 Jan, 2020 17:42
Get short URL
‘Shots fired’ by police responding to incident at Mar-a-Lago Trump Florida resort
US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, (file photo, August 31, 2019.) ©  REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Police in West Palm Beach, Florida are responding in force to an incident outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where a vehicle with two suspects attempted to crash through Secret Service security checkpoints.

A “black SUV” tried to force its way through a security checkpoint north of the resort shortly before noon on Friday, WSVT-TV reported citing law enforcement sources. Police and US Secret Service agents opened fire on the vehicle, but it was able to drive away.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera confirmed the reports, adding that the vehicle breached two checkpoints outside the main entrance.

Photos from local media show a heavy police response outside the resort, as well as the bridge leading from West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago. 

Two suspects were arrested after a short chase involving a police helicopter and Florida Highway Patrol cars, WPTV reported.

Trump has owned Mar-a-Lago since 1985, and usually spends his weekends at the private resort, which he calls the “Southern White House.” He was due to arrive there later on Friday.

Tourists and visitors hoping to get a glimpse of Trump have caused a number of security incidents at the club over the past two years. Two female Chinese tourists have been caught trespassing in 2019, while an Iranian national reportedly armed with knives was arrested on the bridge outside the resort on January 10, amid tensions with Tehran over the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Also on rt.com ‘Iranian with MACHETE & knives’ arrested near Trump resort of Mar-a-Lago, US media report

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies