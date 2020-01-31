 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hitchcock tried to warn us! WATCH thousands of birds take over the streets of Houston

31 Jan, 2020 09:58
Illustration: © Pexels / Tom Swinnen
Residents in Houston, Texas could be forgiven thinking they had somehow slipped into a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “The Birds” as thousands of black-feathered grackles descended on their town this week.

Hundreds of the black birds headed to a parking lot in the Meyerland neighborhood, landing on cars and swooping around shoppers who ran for cover.

The birds are known to flock to grocery store parking lots as they can easily find food or trees for shade. Scaring the life out of locals is just an added bonus for these ‘devil birds’ as Houstonians have dubbed them.

Grackles have become regular visitors to the Texas city with flocks of them going viral on an annual basis as they descend on bewildered Houstonians. The birds typically wreak havoc on any and all freshly-washed cars in their path. 

“Grackles are fierce parents, defending their nests by chasing, mobbing, or diving at perceived predators, including humans,”writes the Houston Audubon.

