Hillary Clinton dodges attempt to serve her with Tulsi Gabbard’s defamation lawsuit…twice

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has twice rebuffed efforts to serve her with Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard’s "Russian asset" defamation lawsuit, even using the Secret Service to fend off the paperwork.

Secret Service agents first barred the process server from Clinton’s Chappaqua, New York home on Tuesday, directing them to her lawyer, David Kendall, in Washington, DC, Gabbard's own attorney Brian Dunne told the New York Post on Wednesday. When they attempted to serve the lawsuit the following day at Kendall’s firm, Williams & Connolly, however, the lawyer insisted he was unable to accept them on Clinton’s behalf.

Also on rt.com Defamation suit aims to stop Hillary and her ‘powerful elite friends’ from silencing patriotic Americans, Gabbard says

It’s not clear if Kendall sent the process server on a wild goose chase of his own - Dunne told the Post his team is “weighing next steps” - but seemed surprised the former First Lady would go to such great lengths to dodge the suit. “I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” he marveled, “but I guess here we are.”

Gabbard is suing the two-time also-ran presidential candidate for $50 million over comments Clinton made on a podcast in October calling the Hawaii congresswoman a “Russian asset” and “the favorite of the Russians,” charging the allegations were made with “obvious malicious intent” in an effort to harm her campaign. In a statement accompanying the lawsuit, Gabbard explained her reasons for pursuing the unofficial queen of the Democratic Party, who still wields considerable power despite no longer holding or running for elected office: “if Hillary Clinton and her allies can successfully destroy my reputation - even though I’m a war veteran and a sitting member of Congress - then they can do it to anybody.”

Clinton has not responded since the suit was filed over a week ago, remaining in the background while her loyalists in the Democratic Party denounced the “publicity stunt.” While legal experts opining on the case have disagreed on whether or not Gabbard has a shot at obtaining financial reparations for the harm allegedly done to her campaign, the congresswoman’s request for a jury trial might in and of itself be enough to spook Clinton, whose last appearance in court - being questioned about her emails - has been relentlessly pilloried ever since.

Social media had a field day with the notion that “Crooked Hillary” was once again running from justice.

I'm shocked, shocked I tell you, to find out that Hillary considers herself above the law. She's using Secret Service officers to prevent Tulsi's lawyers from serving her.https://t.co/pJRf4nK84B — The Ghost of FDR's Martini 🍸🌹 (@theGSpledge) January 30, 2020

This is exactly what the completely innocent do, refuse to take part in the process! Oh wait, no, I think I got that backwards.This applies today as much as every single day since she became a Clinton. pic.twitter.com/tWzoQfZ2DC — Prof. Dr. Turbo "Berning Sensations" God, Esq. (@CaptMurica) January 30, 2020

Others joked that Gabbard would end up “suicided.”

Crooked Hillary Clinton now ducking process servers trying to avoid the lawsuit against her by Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi is suing Hillary (does that automatically place her on suicide watch?). https://t.co/PcrvgtP3Vk — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) January 30, 2020

Tulsi Gabbard suing Hillary Clinton? Is that right? Have they found Tulsi’s suicide note as yet?? — Sir Drinksalot Of Scotch & PaysTooMuchTaxes (@911GlockDoc) January 30, 2020

Some pointed out that Clinton accomplished nothing by avoiding the process server - aside from venting spite, of course.

They can proceed without her getting served, IINM. Especially considering that theres no way they can claim they didnt know. Judge might make them put it in local paper but avoiding getting served like this doesnt get her out of getting sued.Playing these games is so childish. — Prosecco Proletariat 🌹 ☭ (@Chris_SactoCA) January 30, 2020

"[A] judge may allow the papers to be left at your home or business...may also allow the summons to be mailed to your home or business...via certified mail. If either of these methods fail, the judge may allow the person looking to take legal action..." https://t.co/E9fOy7CoV7 — Gadfly M ⌛️#IDWP (@GadflyMorse) January 30, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!