‘We command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry’: White House spiritual adviser sparks intense reactions with bizarre sermon

26 Jan, 2020 16:57
US President Donald Trump with pastor Paula White in the White House. ©  REUTERS/Leah Millis
Televangelist Paula White has brought some odd attention to the White House after a video of her sermon about “satanic pregnancies” went viral, sparking trending hashtags like ‘#satanicpregnancies’ and ‘#rosemarysbaby’ on Twitter.

White, who is an adviser to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative at the Office of Public Liaison, can be seen giving a fiery, if somewhat disturbing sermon in a video posted by the group Right Wing Watch on Twitter.

“We command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now,” the Florida preacher told her congregation. “We declare that anything that’s been conceived in wombs, that it’ll miscarry. It will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm.”

She also talks about “demonic manipulation” and “witchcraft” being used to hurt both herself and US President Donald Trump, whom she has advised for years now. 

The clip of White’s sermon quickly went viral, with many pointing out the odd nature of someone who is loudly pro-life demanding miscarriages. 

“You can’t be pro life and against #satanicpregnancy,” New York Post journalist Jon Levine wrote.

“Welcome back to medieval times,” author Michael Marshall Smith tweeted.

Critics of the president, meanwhile, have used the video to go after pro-Trump conservatives.

“Yet another right-wing nutjub looking for attention, Paula White, needs a bit of conversion therapy. So someone strap her to a chair and make her watch #RosemarysBaby for 48 hours,” added tech writer Jack Wallen.

“No pregnancies are satanic,” responded Jesuit priest and author James Martin SJ.

Even the Church of Satan eventually chimed in, saying that White’s call for miscarriages was “pretty messed up.”

White has responded to controversy surrounding the video by saying she was "taken out of context."

