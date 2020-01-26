‘We command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry’: White House spiritual adviser sparks intense reactions with bizarre sermon

Televangelist Paula White has brought some odd attention to the White House after a video of her sermon about “satanic pregnancies” went viral, sparking trending hashtags like ‘#satanicpregnancies’ and ‘#rosemarysbaby’ on Twitter.

White, who is an adviser to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative at the Office of Public Liaison, can be seen giving a fiery, if somewhat disturbing sermon in a video posted by the group Right Wing Watch on Twitter.

“We command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now,” the Florida preacher told her congregation. “We declare that anything that’s been conceived in wombs, that it’ll miscarry. It will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm.”

She also talks about “demonic manipulation” and “witchcraft” being used to hurt both herself and US President Donald Trump, whom she has advised for years now.

“We command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now” — Special Adviser to the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative Paula White pic.twitter.com/gtdZyGfkxy — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) January 25, 2020

The clip of White’s sermon quickly went viral, with many pointing out the odd nature of someone who is loudly pro-life demanding miscarriages.

“You can’t be pro life and against #satanicpregnancy,” New York Post journalist Jon Levine wrote.

Jesus looking at Paula White when she shows up trying to get into heaven #satanicpregnancypic.twitter.com/m4u7o6U4En — Tahir Anderson Duckett (@TahirDuckett) January 26, 2020

“Welcome back to medieval times,” author Michael Marshall Smith tweeted.

Every pregnancy is sacred apart from those that are "satanic". They can just go ahead and miscarry: a pretty vile thing to say in a world where women do miscarry.This woman is a regular visitor to the White House, and advises Trump on "faith". Welcome back to medieval times. https://t.co/efsCY9K1lN — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) January 26, 2020

Maybes it’s just me, but commanding someone to miscarry doesn’t seem very pro-life in my book... https://t.co/bvmgNgjfQI — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) January 26, 2020

Critics of the president, meanwhile, have used the video to go after pro-Trump conservatives.

“Yet another right-wing nutjub looking for attention, Paula White, needs a bit of conversion therapy. So someone strap her to a chair and make her watch #RosemarysBaby for 48 hours,” added tech writer Jack Wallen.

“No pregnancies are satanic,” responded Jesuit priest and author James Martin SJ.

No pregnancies are satanic. Every child is a gift from God. No one should ever pray for any woman to miscarry. No one should ever pray for evil or harm to befall another person. Jesus asked us to pray for our persecutors, not to curse them. To love our neighbors as ourselves. https://t.co/EZq9BwLV0v — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 26, 2020

Even the Church of Satan eventually chimed in, saying that White’s call for miscarriages was “pretty messed up.”

Asking your imaginary friend to terminate someone else’s pregnancy against their will is pretty messed up. https://t.co/iosaJniFgp — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 26, 2020

White has responded to controversy surrounding the video by saying she was "taken out of context."

I don't normally respond but clearly this has been taken out of context. I was praying Eph 6:12 that we wrestle not against flesh and blood. Anything that has been conceived by demonic plans, for it to be cancelled and not prevail in your life... https://t.co/tKEUs4muwZ — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) January 26, 2020

That is- any plans to hurt people. Let's be clear what is really going on... this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain. I will just keep praying! — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) January 26, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!