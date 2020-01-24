 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
USA News

‘It will all work out’: Trump praises China for strong measures to contain killer coronavirus as more cases pop up abroad

24 Jan, 2020 21:31
US President Donald Trump has commended his Chinese counterpart for his country’s quick response to a rapidly moving coronavirus outbreak, as additional cases of the illness are confirmed in Europe and the US.

With the second infection confirmed in the US and two more in France on Friday, President Trump extended gratitude to Xi Jinping for Beijing’s aggressive efforts to contain the novel coronavirus – dubbed 2019-nCoV – which include tight travel restrictions over some 20 million citizens across 10 Chinese cities.

China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus... It will all work out well.

“The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency,” Trump said. “In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”

