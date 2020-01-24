‘It will all work out’: Trump praises China for strong measures to contain killer coronavirus as more cases pop up abroad

US President Donald Trump has commended his Chinese counterpart for his country’s quick response to a rapidly moving coronavirus outbreak, as additional cases of the illness are confirmed in Europe and the US.

With the second infection confirmed in the US and two more in France on Friday, President Trump extended gratitude to Xi Jinping for Beijing’s aggressive efforts to contain the novel coronavirus – dubbed 2019-nCoV – which include tight travel restrictions over some 20 million citizens across 10 Chinese cities.

China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus... It will all work out well.

“The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency,” Trump said. “In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”