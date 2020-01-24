Buildings shake, debris rains from sky as ‘MASSIVE blast’ rocks Houston (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A massive explosion at a manufacturing plant has rattled homes in Houston, Texas with the blast echoing across the city, shattering windows and waking residents in the early hours of Friday morning.

The explosion reportedly took place at a factory in the Gessner area of the city. Video from a home doorbell captured the moment of the ferocious blast.

The blast happened around 4:25 am local time and was heard and felt up to 25 miles away. Houston Fire Department has confirmed that at least one person was injured in the incident, adding that its hazmat team is attending the scene.

Major explosion in Northwest Houston, neat Clay & Gessner. Did you hear it this morning? HPD blocking off the “hot zone” — Clay, Gessner, Steffani, and Genard @abc13houston#breaking#houston#trafficpic.twitter.com/JTddN7NFYl — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) January 24, 2020

Explosion in Houston. Nest cam got the audio. #Houstonpic.twitter.com/9SceN8gkhi — Ryan Crews (@RCrews16) January 24, 2020

Debris is reportedly raining from the sky and authorities have asked people to avoid the area while preliminary investigations are underway. Images shared on social media show the damage the blast caused to homes in the vicinity.

Jose Ramos just gave me these photos from inside his daughter’s home. Ceiling cracked, sliding doors blown in. Everyone ok. Kids were terrified, he says. #abc13#houstonexplosionpic.twitter.com/AzMUOmnK9U — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 24, 2020

Did Houston had en earthquake?our entire apartment shake that it broke our window pic.twitter.com/M6i5GKU1hL — “E S T E F Y” (@esiilvvaa) January 24, 2020

Local Police Chief Art Acevedo warned of increased flames and repeated smaller explosions in the aftermath of the incident. He also stated that nearby schools may be affected by the explosion.

Explosion at Watson Grinding on Gessner #abc13eyewitnesspic.twitter.com/qyLuMV1Adv — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 24, 2020

The site of the explosion appears to be Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

The owner of the facility reportedly told local media that the explosion originated in a propylene tank. Propylene is a highly flammable gas used in manufacturing.

MORE AS IT HAPPENS

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!