Senate approves Trump impeachment trial rules after grueling 12-hour session

Senate Republicans have pushed through ground rules for President Trump’s impeachment trial, ending more than 12 hours of contentious debate with their Democratic rivals over guidelines for the proceedings.

Approved by a party-line vote of 53 to 47, the rules give House prosecutors and Trump’s legal team 24 hours each to argue their cases for and against impeachment. The opening statements are scheduled to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

After each side makes their case, senators will have 16 hours to submit questions in writing. The Senate will then consider subpoenaing witnesses or relevant documents.

The session, presided over by Chief Justice John Roberts, became extremely heated at times. After one particularly vicious exchange, Roberts reportedly admonished both the Democratic House managers and the White House counsel, telling them to “remember where they are” and that they should “avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

The House has accused Trump of “abuse of power” after allegedly withholding military aid to Ukraine until he received Kiev’s assurance that it would probe Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s role in a corruption case.

