 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Senate approves Trump impeachment trial rules after grueling 12-hour session

22 Jan, 2020 08:29
Get short URL
Senate approves Trump impeachment trial rules after grueling 12-hour session
The U.S. Capitol building exterior is seen in the first day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Senate Republicans have pushed through ground rules for President Trump’s impeachment trial, ending more than 12 hours of contentious debate with their Democratic rivals over guidelines for the proceedings.

Approved by a party-line vote of 53 to 47, the rules give House prosecutors and Trump’s legal team 24 hours each to argue their cases for and against impeachment. The opening statements are scheduled to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

After each side makes their case, senators will have 16 hours to submit questions in writing. The Senate will then consider subpoenaing witnesses or relevant documents.

Also on rt.com Trump lawyers & intel committee head Schiff accuse each other of obstructing as Senate impeachment trial begins

The session, presided over by Chief Justice John Roberts, became extremely heated at times. After one particularly vicious exchange, Roberts reportedly admonished both the Democratic House managers and the White House counsel, telling them to “remember where they are” and that they should “avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

The House has accused Trump of “abuse of power” after allegedly withholding military aid to Ukraine until he received Kiev’s assurance that it would probe Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s role in a corruption case.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies