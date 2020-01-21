 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Puerto Ricans baffled by strange lights appearing overhead in dawn skies (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

21 Jan, 2020 14:51
Get short URL
Puerto Ricans baffled by strange lights appearing overhead in dawn skies (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
Screengrab © Twitter / adamonzon
Residents of Puerto Rico were stunned to witness a bizarre phenomenon in the skies just off the island, as an unusual array of lights inexplicably appeared in the distance for some time before completely disappearing.

At approximately 6:30am local time Tuesday, eyewitnesses began seeing strange light formations in the sky, many of whom took out their camera phones to document what they were seeing.

While some were quick to call it “the end of days,” thankfully the Caribbean Astronomical Society (SAC) was on hand to allay the public’s fears of doomsday, an alien invasion or indeed some Elon Musk-related celestial light displays.

Also on rt.com ‘All hail the overlords!’: Stargazers mystified by unexplained lights in the night sky (PHOTOS)

Eddie Irizarry, Vice President of SAC, explained that the phenomenon was merely the fuselage of a CZ-3B Chinese rocket re-entering the atmosphere after some three years, having delivered a TJS-2 satellite into orbit.

“Another characteristic of space junk is its particular disintegration, in which, apart from various parts flying off the sides, you can also see that some fall slower than others,” Irizarry said, adding that typically space junk re-entry takes a lot longer to fade than meteorites do. 

Furthermore, residents could be forgiven for their confusion given that on January 17 at roughly 5:30am local time another fireball was seen tearing across the sky, which was eventually confirmed by the SAC as a meteorite.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies