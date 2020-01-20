 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 2 killed and 15 injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri

20 Jan, 2020 08:33
A gunman opened fire on a line of people outside a night club in Kansas City, Missouri, killing one and wounding 15 more before being shot dead by a security guard, local media reported, citing police.

According to police, the suspect began shooting into a line of people that had formed in front of a crowded club 9ine Ultra Lounge. The shooter killed a woman in a parking lot, after which he was gunned down by a security guard.

Some reports indicate that the suspect had tried to get into the club before he used his firearm.

The club’s Facebook page said that it was holding a sold-out celebration party after the local football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the AFC championship on Sunday to go to their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

