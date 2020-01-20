At least 2 killed and 15 injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri

A gunman opened fire on a line of people outside a night club in Kansas City, Missouri, killing one and wounding 15 more before being shot dead by a security guard, local media reported, citing police.

According to police, the suspect began shooting into a line of people that had formed in front of a crowded club 9ine Ultra Lounge. The shooter killed a woman in a parking lot, after which he was gunned down by a security guard.

BREAKING: @kcpolice & @CityOfIndepMO police on scene of a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 40 off South Noland Road. @41actionnewspic.twitter.com/uLgzLtgfLM — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 20, 2020

Some reports indicate that the suspect had tried to get into the club before he used his firearm.

The club’s Facebook page said that it was holding a sold-out celebration party after the local football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the AFC championship on Sunday to go to their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

