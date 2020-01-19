Cusack, Bernie’s prophet of doom: Only 10-12 years to stop climate change & ‘predatory capitalism’

Zachary Leeman is the author of the novel Nigh and journalist who covers art and culture.

It appears actor John Cusack took the climate change messages in his film ‘2012’ really, really seriously, because he says Earth only has a handful of years left — unless Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is elected US President.

Introducing Sanders in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Saturday, the 53-year-old actor threw out a doomsday scenario where the world only has a “10 to 12 year window” to reverse the effects of climate change and combat the “predatory capitalism” that is supposedly fueling it.

“The billionaires are getting nervous and all the corporate media is — they hate us, they don’t hate us, they’re confused. And it seems like every conceivable power structure on Earth is trying to kill or derail our movement, but we’re still here,” Cusack announced to the assembled Sanders supporters.

“We know this form of capitalism takes and takes; it takes whatever, whenever, however it wants. It’ll take our lives, it’ll take our labor, our spirit, our air and water, even our earth.”



Cusack: “Bernie respects us enough to tell us the truth, the hard truth: We a have 10-12 year window to radically change our energy systems, climate change, predatory capitalism, and the endless war economies will rob us of the right to any future at all.” pic.twitter.com/C52WjAS3YS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2020

Cusack’s climate change fear-mongering may have played to the crowd of Bernie supporters, but he isn’t flipping many votes, judging by the wider reaction on social media.

“The self-awareness of @johncusack is undetectable with an electron microscope,” actor and director Nick Searcy tweeted in response to Cusack’s speech.

The self-awareness of @johncusack is undetectable with an electron microscope. https://t.co/fVkP7h0gA3 — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 19, 2020

‘Full Metal Jacket’ actor Adam Baldwin questioned whether Cusack is suggesting war with China with his doomsday prediction, considering the country leads the United States in CO2 emissions.

So, he wants war with China?https://t.co/z3uye9WbGt — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 19, 2020

Others criticized Cusack, who endorsed Sanders for president in February of last year, for his focus on criticizing capitalism and the “one percent of the one percent,” when he has himself become wealthy from his work in capitalist Hollywood.

The net worth of the top 0.01% is $110+ million per household. Cusack is worth like $55 million and he's single. I don't know if this technically puts him in that percentile, but he sure as hell is close to it. So who is this "they" and "us" he's talking about? https://t.co/yc3doOgPyZ — neontaster (@neontaster) January 19, 2020

Actor John Cusack lecturing those in the bottom 99% Gosh advice from Hollywood is always welcomed https://t.co/hVd6yOXDoR — Illinois is broke and corrupt (@IsIllinois) January 19, 2020

