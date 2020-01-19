‘Brazen attempt to overturn 2016 election result’: Trump fires back at House Dems as they present argument for his removal

With his trial in the Senate is about to kick-start, US President Donald Trump has once again rejected “each and every allegation” in the impeachment articles, accusing Democrats of trying to undo the outcome of the 2016 vote.

In a strong-worded letter released by his legal team on Saturday, Trump argues that the whole impeachment saga “began the day he was inaugurated” and has been nothing more than “a highly partisan and reckless obsession” aimed at ousting him from power “in an affront of the Constitutional…and the American people.”

"The Articles of Impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their President."President @realDonaldTrump's response to the impeachment summons: https://t.co/JpgEkduOwe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 18, 2020

Calling on the Republican-controlled Senate to clear him of both charges - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - Trump says that the House-driven impeachment push was an attempt to upend the result of the 2016 election and sway the looming one.

“This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election – now just months away.”

In the letter, Trump reiterates that both his April 21 and July 25 calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “were perfectly legal” and “completely appropriate.” He points out that Ukraine’s leader himself denied that he had been pushed by him to reopen investigation into the son of the Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden in return for military assistance, arguing that the House’s case rests “entirely on assumptions, presumptions, and speculation from witnesses with no first-hand knowledge.”

"President Trump categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation in both articles of impeachment"

Trump also rejected allegations that he obstructed Congress by withholding documents or preventing witnesses, including his former and current advisors, from testifying. Trump said that he “acted with extraordinary and unprecedented transparency” by releasing the transcripts of both calls that triggered the impeachment probe in the first place, while calling Democratic subpoenas “unconstitutional” and noting that his aids “are absolutely immune from completed testimony” in line with bipartisan practice of previous administrations.

Trump’s first official response to the charges comes as the House-appointed impeachment managers published a lengthy 111-page memorandum ahead of a Saturday deadline, breaking down their arguments for Trump’s removal.

Describing the evidence against Trump as “overwhelming,” they argue that the only question that stands is “whether the members of the Senate will accept and carry out the responsibility” to vote Trump out of the office.

This scenario is highly unlikely, however, not a single GOP Senator has hinted that they might break party lines and vote for Trump’s removal so far.

