Woodland camo in space, you sure? US Space Force roasted online after it premiers first-ever uniform

US President Donald Trump’s recently inaugurated Space Force has faced a torrent of mockery online after it unveiled its brand new woodland patterned camouflage uniform, raising quite a few eyebrows.

The US Space Force, Trump’s beloved brainchild and now one of the eight uniformed services in the country, has finally got its own gear.

“The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,” the newest branch of the US military tweeted, accompanying the message with a photo of what appears to be a standard US army woodland camo jacket, sporting a US Space Force patch on its sleeve.

The lack of creativity was not lost on netizens, who immediately pounced on the oddball fashion choice, some arguing there was no need for camouflage in space at all.

Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space? — Dylan Taylor (@SpaceAdvisor) January 18, 2020

Why the camo?? seriously?? Who designs this crap? My cat could do better. — Trixiwin (@demonratsuck) January 18, 2020

Others noted that if such a need arises (say, in the event of a brazen alien attack), the pattern chosen is ill-suited for the task – hiding troops from enemy eyes – since there are no forests in space, at least as far as we know.

Is there a lot of woodland combat environments in space? — Mìchaèl Dè La Broć (@MDeLaBroc1) January 18, 2020

There were also those who put forward their own ideas – one suggesting a black, star-studded uniform.

Don't you think something like this would be better camouflage? pic.twitter.com/hJqRka9rUC — EJL (@EJL1984) January 18, 2020

I feel like the uniforms should be a different color. Maybe black with white specks, I don’t know why, that just popped into my head. — ©️denise dalphond©️ (@Dalphond) January 18, 2020

With Trump’s Space Force being compared to that of Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), nicknamed ‘Star Wars’, a witty commenter suggested that Star Trek uniforms might have been a logical choice.

A few lone defenders of the concept argued that it would have been more expensive for the Space Force to come up with a completely new design, instead of simply reusing a default template.

So, you’re saying that the Pentagon is trying to... save money? — JeffOPPW (@JeffOppw) January 18, 2020

Others cast doubt on that logic, however, as the Pentagon, with its mammoth budget, has rarely been accused of playing Scrooge in its expenditures, burning through billions of tax dollars on such urgently needed items as $640 toilet seats and $7,600 coffee makers.

Truth be told, some were quite excited about the outfit. A fellow US military branch – the US Navy – suggested the forces trade their uniforms in a tweet.

That’s out of this world! What are the coordinates? Let’s trade. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 18, 2020

Perhaps it’s easier to find the woods when one is closer to the ground.

