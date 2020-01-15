Active shooter reported at Tennessee National Guard airbase, campus on lockdown

McGhee Tyson Air National Guard base in Tennessee is on lockdown, following reports of an active shooter in the area, according to local media.

Law enforcement is conducting a sweep of the base, spokesman Lt. Col. Travers Hurst told reporters. No shots have been reported, and personnel have been told to shelter in place.

I’m standing outside McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Alcoa, TN, which was locked down after someone reported seeing a suspicious person with a rifle. NO confirmed reports of shots fired. There’s a large police presence, with multiple armored vehicles going in the gates. pic.twitter.com/BPTRJL2MJl — Travis Dorman (@travdorman) January 15, 2020

BREAKING: Public Information Officer Travers Hurst with McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base says there is an active shooter. The base is on active lockdown and local law enforcement is sweeping the area. https://t.co/BSApD2XUtp — Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) January 15, 2020

The Tennessee National Guard said that reports of “suspicious activity” triggered the alert, but added that there are “no reports of injuries.”

Despite the lockdown, commercial flights in an out of the adjoining McGhee Tyson Airport remain unaffected.

McGhee Tyson is located near Knoxville, and is home to the 134th Air Refuelling Wing. Crews there operate and maintain a fleet of KC-135 tanker aircraft.

