Active shooter reported at Tennessee National Guard airbase, campus on lockdown

US & China sign ‘phase one’ trade deal to ease global economic tensions
15 Jan, 2020 17:39
FILE PHOTO: The main entrance to McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base © Tech. Sgt. Kendra Owenby
McGhee Tyson Air National Guard base in Tennessee is on lockdown, following reports of an active shooter in the area, according to local media.

Law enforcement is conducting a sweep of the base, spokesman Lt. Col. Travers Hurst told reporters. No shots have been reported, and personnel have been told to shelter in place.

The Tennessee National Guard said that reports of “suspicious activity” triggered the alert, but added that there are “no reports of injuries.”

Despite the lockdown, commercial flights in an out of the adjoining McGhee Tyson Airport remain unaffected.

McGhee Tyson is located near Knoxville, and is home to the 134th Air Refuelling Wing. Crews there operate and maintain a fleet of KC-135 tanker aircraft.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

