Trump deal instead of Iran nuclear deal? I agree! US president gives Twitter nod to BoJo

Boris Johnson’s suggestion that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal be replaced with a new one – named after Donald Trump – received an enthusiastic response from the US president.

“Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, stated, ‘We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal.’ I agree!” Trump proclaimed in a tweet released Wednesday.

Earlier, Johnson said he understands American concerns over the “flawed” 2015 pact with Iran, which saw the Islamic Republic dramatically reducing its nuclear program in exchange for lifting crippling economic sanctions.

“If we’re going to get rid of it then we need a replacement,” he told BBC Breakfast, referring to the unspecified ‘Trump deal’.

Trump himself has never expanded on what such an agreement would look like. The existing deal, signed between six major world powers and Iran, is now on the verge of collapse following the US withdrawal from it and Tehran’s retaliatory measures.

On Tuesday, France, Germany, and the UK triggered an investigation into Tehran’s alleged non-compliance with the deal – as earlier in January, Iran announced it would roll back its commitments following the killing of one of its top military commanders in a US drone strike.

In response, Iran accused European countries of violating the deal, with the Foreign Ministry saying on Tuesday that European parties “failed to take tangible and serious action to meet their commitments” following the US’ abrupt departure from the agreement in 2018.

