1 student killed in shooting at Texas high school, suspect reported at large

A student has been shot and reportedly died of their injuries after a gunman opened fire at Bellaire High School in Houston, Texas. A manhunt for the suspect is underway, local media report.

Unconfirmed footage appears to show the victim being placed in an ambulance on a stretcher.

Student who was shot in the chest at Bellaire High School dies. Prayers up for all families & students affected. ❤️ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4E3scPDVGD — insecure Al (@insecure_al) January 14, 2020

The incident unfolded about 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, when lessons were still ongoing.

In an attempt to resuscitate the student, who reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, medics performed CPR, but the victim still succumbed to their injuries shortly after the incident was reported.

Shots rung out during 7th period, KPRC2 reported, citing students. While the identity of the victim has not been revealed, local journalists have reported the student was 16 years of age.

The motive behind the attack is also unclear. Police meanwhile are believed to still to be looking for a suspected gunman, who fled the scene before they arrived.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 17-year-old student was reportedly shot in the leg while on his way home from school in nearby Gulfton, another Houston suburb located some two miles from Bellaire. Few additional details have emerged about the Gulfton shooting, and it is unclear if the two events are related.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW