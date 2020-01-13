 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump’s odd tweet of Pelosi and Schumer in Muslim garb sparks outrage, but defense even more bizarre

13 Jan, 2020 22:54
Stephanie Grisham arrives at Trump campaign rally (2019) ©  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gave a strange defense of a tweet from President Donald Trump that depicted Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in Muslim clothing and sparked major backlash.

Grisham says Democrats are “taking the side of terrorists” and that was the point Trump was trying to make when he retweeted an image of Pelosi and Schumer photshopped with Muslim garb on in front of an Iranian flag.

Fox News host Harris Faulker confronted Grisham about the tweet on Monday and even read a response that called the photoshopped image a “slur.”

“Why the actual hell is the president of the United States using the way I and millions of other Americans dress and the religious beliefs that We hold as a slur. This absolutely must be condemned by congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle,” read the tweet brought up by Faulkner, which was originally posted by Libyan-American writer and commentator Hend Amry.

“Why would the president take even the time to retweet something like this?” Faulker asked Grisham. 

The press secretary went into a long-winded defense about the “point” the president was trying to make with the rather silly retweet.

“I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who are out to kill the Americans,” she said. “I think the president was making a point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they are willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.”

Grisham’s defense sparked almost as much outrage as the actual tweet from Trump, with some going so far as to bring up Grisham’s criminal history and the fact that she has not held press briefings while she has been with the administration. 

