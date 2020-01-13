Trump’s odd tweet of Pelosi and Schumer in Muslim garb sparks outrage, but defense even more bizarre

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gave a strange defense of a tweet from President Donald Trump that depicted Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in Muslim clothing and sparked major backlash.

Grisham says Democrats are “taking the side of terrorists” and that was the point Trump was trying to make when he retweeted an image of Pelosi and Schumer photshopped with Muslim garb on in front of an Iranian flag.

Fox News host Harris Faulker confronted Grisham about the tweet on Monday and even read a response that called the photoshopped image a “slur.”

“Why the actual hell is the president of the United States using the way I and millions of other Americans dress and the religious beliefs that We hold as a slur. This absolutely must be condemned by congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle,” read the tweet brought up by Faulkner, which was originally posted by Libyan-American writer and commentator Hend Amry.

Why the actual hell is the president of the United States using the way I and millions of other Americans dress and the religious beliefs that We hold as a slur. This absolutely must be condemned by congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. pic.twitter.com/wpruAzWBTI — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 13, 2020

The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue.#NancyPelosiFakeNewspic.twitter.com/a0ksPHeXCy — داون آندر (@D0wn_Under) January 13, 2020

“Why would the president take even the time to retweet something like this?” Faulker asked Grisham.

The press secretary went into a long-winded defense about the “point” the president was trying to make with the rather silly retweet.

Stephanie Grisham on Trump retweeting an image mocking how Muslims dress: "I think the president is making clear that Democrats are parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill Americans." 😳 pic.twitter.com/zCY6xUUj9p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2020

“I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who are out to kill the Americans,” she said. “I think the president was making a point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they are willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.”

Grisham’s defense sparked almost as much outrage as the actual tweet from Trump, with some going so far as to bring up Grisham’s criminal history and the fact that she has not held press briefings while she has been with the administration.

