Cory Booker drops out of race for Democratic presidential nomination, vows to focus on impeaching Trump

13 Jan, 2020 17:21
© REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Monday after failing to secure a place in the next debate following a campaign which failed to break double digit support in the polls.

Booker did not manage to capture any significant attention among Democratic voters in an already crowded race for the nomination, consistently polling in the low single digits (an average of two percent nationally, according to some data).

He fell short of qualifying for a second consecutive televised debate, due to take place Tuesday in Iowa. 

“I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Booker said in a statement to supporters, adding that he couldn’t raise the funds required to continue, while claiming that the “urgent business of impeachment” would keep him in Washington.  

Booker’s campaign only managed to run $300,000 of television ads in Iowa in the past two weeks, which was unlikely to ever compete with the millions spent on advertising alone by his billionaire rivals for the nomination, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg. Booker will likely run for re-election to the Senate later this year.

US President Donald Trump wasted no time skewering the former Democratic hopeful on Twitter, with a scathing and sarcastic tweet.

“Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!”

