WATCH ‘disastrous’ blaze fully engulf apartment building under construction in New Jersey

13 Jan, 2020 03:13
WATCH ‘disastrous’ blaze fully engulf apartment building under construction in New Jersey
©  Twitter / Marc Teschic
A massive six-alarm blaze has ravaged through a construction site in Bound Brook, New Jersey, lighting up the night sky and triggering hundreds of 911 calls from panicked residents.

“This is a disastrous fire that is very difficult to contain and has the potential to spread to all nearby structures,” police said, urging residents to stay vigilant and evacuate immediately if emergency personnel orders so.

The fire engulfed the building located on Mountain Ave and East Main Street in Bound Brook, affecting local railway service. There are no reports of any casualties and no word yet on what might have caused the fire.

