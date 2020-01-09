Police responding to ‘active shooter’ in Philadelphia

Multiple reports of shots fired in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have brought on a major police response. No injuries have been reported so far.

Police and emergency services are dealing with an “active shooter” situation on Hawthorne Street and have urged everyone to stay clear of the area.

URGENT - STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA OF 4600 HAWTHORNE STREET. ACTIVE SHOOTER. POLICE AND EMS RESPONDING. NO INJURIES REPORTED AT THIS TIME — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) January 9, 2020

Helicopter footage from local news media shows multiple officers converging on the neighborhood, which is in Frankford, a northeastern section of Philadelphia.

#BREAKING: Philadelphia police responding to active shooter incident in the 4600 block of Hawthorne St. No injuries reported at this time.https://t.co/7wZ9etzCMSpic.twitter.com/Xud0g6Lqm3 — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) January 9, 2020

