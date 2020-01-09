 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police responding to ‘active shooter’ in Philadelphia

9 Jan, 2020 18:43
Multiple reports of shots fired in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have brought on a major police response. No injuries have been reported so far.

Police and emergency services are dealing with an “active shooter” situation on Hawthorne Street and have urged everyone to stay clear of the area.

Helicopter footage from local news media shows multiple officers converging on the neighborhood, which is in Frankford, a northeastern section of Philadelphia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

