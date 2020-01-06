Democrats to introduce House resolution limiting Trump’s military actions against Iran

The House will vote on a resolution to restrict Donald Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran, Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said, arguing that Congress must prevent the White House from endangering American lives.

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi stressed that Congress had a “responsibility” to stop a “serious escalation” with Tehran that could endanger US diplomats and service members. She said the House will introduce a vote on a War Powers resolution later this week that aims to “limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran.”

The bill “reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

Also on rt.com Trump says his tweets are ‘notification’ to Congress, pledges ‘disproportionate’ response to Iran in case of attack

The top-ranking Democrat said the resolution was necessary in order to reassert Congressional oversight over war powers, especially since Trump did not consult lawmakers before carrying out a drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Trump notified Congress on Sunday that he would “quickly and fully strike back, and perhaps in a disproportionate manner” should Tehran strike “any person or target”. The US president also warned that “brand new” American military hardware worth trillions of dollars would head Iran’s way in the event of retaliatory action.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!