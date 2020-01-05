 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

While Middle East tensions rise & Australia burns, UK upset over lack of free McMuffins from McDonald’s

5 Jan, 2020 15:09
Get short URL
While Middle East tensions rise & Australia burns, UK upset over lack of free McMuffins from McDonald’s
Egg McMuffin meal pictured, 2015 ©  REUTERS/Mike Blake
McDonald’s tried offering free McMuffin breakfast sandwiches on Sunday morning, but UK customers found themselves furious over having to deal with technical difficulties in the fast food restaurant’s app.

While Australia deals with destructive wildfires and tensions in the Middle East ramp up, folks in the UK took time out of their day to get upset over not being able to get free McMuffin sandwiches at McDonald’s.

As part of ongoing deals throughout January, the fast food restaurant was giving out one free McMuffin sandwich per customer on Sunday morning. All one had to do was pull up the offer on the McDonald’s app and they could save themselves a few pounds by getting a free sausage and egg or bacon and egg McMuffin. Non-meat eaters could opt for just an egg and cheese McMuffin.

Also on rt.com War over Iran already raging on Twitter: users call for Trump ban, claim suspension over ‘No war on Iran’ image

The trouble was the app went down for many, which led to a storm of upset customers taking to social media.

Some even posted pictures from their phones showing the app was not giving them the deal that was promised or simply telling them the system was dealing with technical difficulties.

Others expressed outrage of a different kind, perplexed that people could get worked up over a breakfast sandwich while so many in the world deal with life-threatening situations.

“Australia is ablaze; The US president is starting a war with Iran; but hang on... WE CAN'T GET OUR FREE MCMUFFIN? DISGRACEFUL!!!!” tweeted one person.

“Australia: on fire. USA: starts WW3. Iran: been bombed. UK: free McMuffin,” added another. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies