While Middle East tensions rise & Australia burns, UK upset over lack of free McMuffins from McDonald’s

McDonald’s tried offering free McMuffin breakfast sandwiches on Sunday morning, but UK customers found themselves furious over having to deal with technical difficulties in the fast food restaurant’s app.

While Australia deals with destructive wildfires and tensions in the Middle East ramp up, folks in the UK took time out of their day to get upset over not being able to get free McMuffin sandwiches at McDonald’s.

As part of ongoing deals throughout January, the fast food restaurant was giving out one free McMuffin sandwich per customer on Sunday morning. All one had to do was pull up the offer on the McDonald’s app and they could save themselves a few pounds by getting a free sausage and egg or bacon and egg McMuffin. Non-meat eaters could opt for just an egg and cheese McMuffin.

The trouble was the app went down for many, which led to a storm of upset customers taking to social media.

Some even posted pictures from their phones showing the app was not giving them the deal that was promised or simply telling them the system was dealing with technical difficulties.

@McDonaldsUK you app broke and I couldn't get my free mcmuffin 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/A5X7yH6YZX — Liam (@liamiamam) January 5, 2020

@McDonaldsUK offering free McMuffins but then having ‘technical difficulties’ on the app! Seems like a massive kop out if I’m honest! Where’s my McMuffin??????? pic.twitter.com/dyWxMBR0AZ — James Hurst (@JamesHurst01) January 5, 2020

You managed to get me to try your app with the promise of a free McMuffin @McDonaldsUK but didn’t bother to check if your app works. Same error choosing pickup for 30 minutes now. pic.twitter.com/HxHSlQ7zoc — Ralph Hardwick (@thewisdomofh) January 5, 2020

Others expressed outrage of a different kind, perplexed that people could get worked up over a breakfast sandwich while so many in the world deal with life-threatening situations.

“Australia is ablaze; The US president is starting a war with Iran; but hang on... WE CAN'T GET OUR FREE MCMUFFIN? DISGRACEFUL!!!!” tweeted one person.

“Australia: on fire. USA: starts WW3. Iran: been bombed. UK: free McMuffin,” added another.

Australia is ablaze and people are losing their shit because they can’t claim a free McMuffin due to the app being down 🙄 — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) January 5, 2020

