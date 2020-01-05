‘Brand new beautiful equipment’ heading Iran’s way to hit harder ‘than ever before’: Trump goes hyperbolic on Twitter

Hours after threatening to destroy 52 Iranian sites, President Trump went back on Twitter to brag about two trillion dollars’ worth of ‘beautiful’ US military hardware, which he expects will carry out the destruction.

Facing promises of retaliation for the killing of a popular Iranian general whose death he ordered personally, Donald Trump threatened in no uncertain terms to escalate the conflict further. He said that if Tehran fails to turn the other cheek, the US will hit 52 Iranian sites of great value. Hours later, the US president returned to Twitter to brag about the amount of money the US military has received for equipment under his watch.

“We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!” he tweeted, going on to promise that if attacked, the US “will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way.”

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Friday’s targeted assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, marked a sudden and rapid escalation of Washington’s stand-off with Iran. The US military claims the Iranian general approved an attack on an Iraqi base which killed an American. The Trump administration also justified the airstrike by accusing Soleimani of preparing an imminent attack on American citizens.

Stocks of US defense contractors rose in the wake of the killing as investors predicted that there will be no shortage of US taxpayers’ money going their way if, as Trump threatened, their products are headed for Iran.

If you are wondering who benefits from endless wars, take a look at how stocks for weapons manufacturers began to rise as soon as Soleimani was killed. Defense contractors spent $84 million lobbying Congress last year and it certainly wasn’t to promote diplomacy and restraint. pic.twitter.com/Ov1DWV90gE — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 3, 2020

