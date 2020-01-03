Texas stabbing: 1 dead, several injured & suspect in custody after rampage in downtown Austin (VIDEO)

One man was killed and several others injured in a mass stabbing in Austin, Texas. Police tweeted that a suspect is in custody and no others are currently sought.

According to first responders, a man in his 20s died at the scene, while a second man aged in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. At least two other people were hurt.

Police said the incident unfolded in a coffee shop on 500 block of Congress Ave, and urged people to stay away from the area.

The Austin police crime scene unit are now at the center to investigate the morning stabbing. pic.twitter.com/c0A8k0Qi3c — Heather Osbourne (@Ozzy_Statesman) January 3, 2020

Suspect is in custody. At this time, no other known suspects are outstanding. More information to follow when available. https://t.co/8pL9ioG5DI — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 3, 2020

Investigators said that an altercation arose between a customer and another individual inside the coffee shop shortly before 8am, and escalated.

Eyewitnesses told local reporters that a man appeared to be having a crisis or breakdown before he lashed out in the coffee shop.

A number of bystanders reportedly tackled the suspect to prevent him from attacking others, but he managed to make his way out of the premises and climbed onto the roof briefly in an attempt to escape law enforcement.

