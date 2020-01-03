 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Texas stabbing: 1 dead, several injured & suspect in custody after rampage in downtown Austin (VIDEO)

3 Jan, 2020 15:54
File photo © Frank Duenzl/picture alliance/GlobalLookPress
One man was killed and several others injured in a mass stabbing in Austin, Texas. Police tweeted that a suspect is in custody and no others are currently sought.

According to first responders, a man in his 20s died at the scene, while a second man aged in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. At least two other people were hurt.

Police said the incident unfolded in a coffee shop on 500 block of Congress Ave, and urged people to stay away from the area.

Investigators said that an altercation arose between a customer and another individual inside the coffee shop shortly before 8am, and escalated.

Eyewitnesses told local reporters that a man appeared to be having a crisis or breakdown before he lashed out in the coffee shop.

A number of bystanders reportedly tackled the suspect to prevent him from attacking others, but he managed to make his way out of the premises and climbed onto the roof briefly in an attempt to escape law enforcement.

