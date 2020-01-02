Pizzagate part 2? Bill de Blasio schooled on Twitter after calling out Domino's for selling $30 pizzas on New Year’s Eve

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was harshly panned online after accusing the Domino's pizza chain of “exploiting” New Yorkers with $30 pies on New Year’s Eve, with netizens giving the city manager a lesson in supply and demand.

De Blasio called out the company in a tweet on Wednesday, outraged about its New Year’s Eve prices for those celebrating the holiday in Times Square and encouraging New Yorkers to ditch the corporate franchise for local eateries.

“Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, Domino's,” he said. “To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you – stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias.”



Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos.To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias. pic.twitter.com/rO6I9oYIku — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2020

The mayor’s broadside on Domino's was not received well on Twitter, however, where users piled on to demolish his “bad take” from all angles, many observing that the $30 price tag is comparable to local pizza shops in Times Square.

And if the $30 was too expensive then nobody would have bought it. The market worked perfectly here, people who really wanted pizza got it despite the chaos of NYE in Times Square — The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) January 1, 2020

“Even at $30 its price competitive with full pies at any of those ‘local’ pizzerias near times square on a normal day, and they have to pay delivery guys to run that pizza through a [crowd] on foot b/c people can't leave their position to go to a pizza place,” one user shot back.

Fox Business’s libertarian stalwart John Stossel also took a slice out of de Blasio, slamming the mayor’s extravagant spending of city tax dollars, while others sought to impart a lesson in basic economics.

De Blasio spends billions forcibly taken from taxpayers, but complains when people voluntarily pay extra for pizzas. De Blasio rips Domino's over $30 New Year's Eve pizzas https://t.co/1JnMWOelzK via @nypmetro — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) January 1, 2020

Supply, meet demand... De Blasio: Domino's 'exploited' Times Square visitors on New Year's Eve with $30 pizzas | TheHill https://t.co/NZp5VqKSei — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 1, 2020

“Do you have any idea how much work/TIME it must be to find the person who ordered the pizza in that crowd?”asked YouTuber and one-time New York congressional candidate Joey Saladino. “Do you have any idea of the effect of your minimum wage increases? Do you know anything about business?”

2020: Pizza is a human right — Daniel Girdusky (@DanG_NYC) January 1, 2020

