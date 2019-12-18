 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass stabbing in Oregon shopping center, police detain suspect
‘Our beautiful flag & republic’: Pelosi panders patriotically in impeachment debate kickoff, triggering Republican rage

18 Dec, 2019 19:11
‘Our beautiful flag & republic’: Pelosi panders patriotically in impeachment debate kickoff, triggering Republican rage
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waxed poetic about American democracy in her opening remarks to the House debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, infuriating Republicans (and the man himself), who slammed her “hypocrisy.”

Pelosi warned that “our founders’ vision of a republic is under threat from the White House,” calling Trump “an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy” as the House embarked on a six-hour debate that would culminate in voting on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

These were no mere opinions, the California Democrat insisted – they were facts. “It is an established fact that the president violated the Constitution,” Pelosi continued, almost literally wrapping herself in the flag – she stood next to a large poster showing the stars and stripes with “to the republic for which it stands,” a line from the Pledge of Allegiance, underneath – as she rhapsodized about making history “under the dome of this temple of democracy.”

Republicans didn’t hold back as they eviscerated her sudden attack of patriotism, calling her a hypocrite and worse. “Watching Nancy Pelosi recite the Pledge of Allegiance is like watching the Devil recite the Lord’s Prayer,” one tweeter observed. Many pointed out that Pelosi and the rest of the anti-Trump contingent had never shown much affection for the flag before,

...while others merely observed that if she valued the republic as much as she claimed to, she would respect the people’s vote.

Trump himself weighed in with a withering all-caps assault on the “atrocious lies” of the “radical left.”

But the #Resistance melted in response to Pelosi’s words, gushing about how she had “schooled” Republicans and accusing Republicans of placing their loyalty to Trump over their loyalty to the US.

