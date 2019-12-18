‘Our beautiful flag & republic’: Pelosi panders patriotically in impeachment debate kickoff, triggering Republican rage

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waxed poetic about American democracy in her opening remarks to the House debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, infuriating Republicans (and the man himself), who slammed her “hypocrisy.”

Pelosi warned that “our founders’ vision of a republic is under threat from the White House,” calling Trump “an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy” as the House embarked on a six-hour debate that would culminate in voting on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

These were no mere opinions, the California Democrat insisted – they were facts. “It is an established fact that the president violated the Constitution,” Pelosi continued, almost literally wrapping herself in the flag – she stood next to a large poster showing the stars and stripes with “to the republic for which it stands,” a line from the Pledge of Allegiance, underneath – as she rhapsodized about making history “under the dome of this temple of democracy.”

Republicans didn’t hold back as they eviscerated her sudden attack of patriotism, calling her a hypocrite and worse. “Watching Nancy Pelosi recite the Pledge of Allegiance is like watching the Devil recite the Lord’s Prayer,” one tweeter observed. Many pointed out that Pelosi and the rest of the anti-Trump contingent had never shown much affection for the flag before,

Same Democrats that loved Kaepernick for kneeling are now proclaiming how important the pledge of allegiance and the flag are. Clowns. All of them. pic.twitter.com/vCluCNnflH — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 18, 2019

HYPOCRITE...@SpeakerPelosi: "Every day all across America children in school, members of the military, officials and those civically engaged also pledge allegiance to the flag."In Pelosi's district, schools refuse to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.https://t.co/LIcHr08gPBpic.twitter.com/Ur3Q7Hd87G — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) December 18, 2019

...while others merely observed that if she valued the republic as much as she claimed to, she would respect the people’s vote.

Yes @SpeakerPelosi we are a Republic. We have 50 states that form the United States of America. @realDonaldTrump won 30 of them in 2016. Your perversion of your role in this Republic will only lead to more states in 2020.Americans will see through your political theater! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 18, 2019

"Really? After we just said the Pledge of Allegiance ... it would be dangerous to leave it to the voters?We on the Republican side have no problems taking our case to the majority and to the people of this country, because they elected Donald Trump." – @RepDougCollinspic.twitter.com/lehSQG5rOo — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 18, 2019

Trump himself weighed in with a withering all-caps assault on the “atrocious lies” of the “radical left.”

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

But the #Resistance melted in response to Pelosi’s words, gushing about how she had “schooled” Republicans and accusing Republicans of placing their loyalty to Trump over their loyalty to the US.

Nancy Pelosi perfectly frames her talk around the Republic and the pledge of allegiance. Republicans are not pledging their allegiance to the United States of America, but to the Trump Golden Calf. #ImpeachmentDay#TrumpImpeachmentpic.twitter.com/NiINh55oeZ — Christian Democrats (@ChristianDems) December 18, 2019

