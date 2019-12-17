Manafort’s deputy sentenced to 45 days in jail & 3yrs’ probation for lying to FBI and stashing Ukraine lobbying cash

Former Donald Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates has been sentenced to 45 days in jail for lying to the FBI and conspiracy against the US, his sentence reduced after cooperating in the case against his boss Paul Manafort.

Gates, 47, pleaded guilty to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s charges in February 2018. He was also sentenced to three years of probation, 300 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine.

"I wish to express to this court that I accept complete responsibility for my actions that have led me here," Gates said before the sentencing, adding that he "greatly regrets the mistakes" he has made.

