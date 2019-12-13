Shocking VIDEO shows 14-year-old being brutally beaten on school bus for allegedly wearing MAGA hat

A disturbing video shows a Florida teenager being attacked by a group of students, purportedly because he had been seen wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat. The parents of the victim said that their son was hospitalized.

In the short clip, a young man is approached by a girl who suddenly strikes out at him. The teen tries to get up from his seat on the school bus, but is quickly pushed down, where he is punched and hit repeatedly. The girl then appears to thrust his head against the side of the bus several times. Two other students are also seen landing blows. High-pitched screaming is heard throughout the video.

My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it's okay to release the video, 😡warning graphic 😡 keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video...please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable. pic.twitter.com/8oEz79K2xN — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) December 12, 2019

The incident, which occurred in Hamilton County, Florida, dates from late November. The teen’s mother released the video of the attack on Thursday after consulting with the family’s attorney, who said in a follow-up tweet that the assault was still under investigation.

The video shows at least two girls and three boys participating in the attack. According to the boy’s mother, he was bullied for having worn a Trump 2020 hat, and the harassment didn’t end even after he stopped wearing it.

This is far from the first time that individuals have been targeted for showing their support for the president. In August, a New Jersey art gallery owner said that he was beaten up by a gang of teenagers for the ‘crime’ of wearing the pro-Trump memorabilia.

Also on rt.com ‘This is America’: Gallery owner says MAGA hat triggered brutal New York beatdown

Like this story? Share it with a friend!