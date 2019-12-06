Bomb threat report shuts down Patrick Air Force base in Florida

Parts of the Patrick Air Force Base in central Florida have been evacuated for safety after a reported bomb threat while the authorities are investigating.

The base security personnel, fire department and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams are looking into the bomb threat, according to the 45th Space Wing, whose home is at Patrick.





A bomb threat has been reported for Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The immediate area was evacuated for safety. Security Forces, EOD and the Fire Department are currently on scene investigating. We will provide more information as it become available. — 45th Space Wing (@45thSpaceWing) December 6, 2019

The reported bomb threat comes just hours after a shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida killed three people and injured eight more, before dying in a shootout with police.



Patrick AFB is located just south of the principal US space launch facility at Cape Canaveral, on Florida’s eastern shore.

