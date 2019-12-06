 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Bomb threat report shuts down Patrick Air Force base in Florida

6 Dec, 2019 20:57
Get short URL
Bomb threat report shuts down Patrick Air Force base in Florida
Patrick Air Force Base in Florida (file photo) ©  Facebook/45th Space Wing
Parts of the Patrick Air Force Base in central Florida have been evacuated for safety after a reported bomb threat while the authorities are investigating.

The base security personnel, fire department and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams are looking into the bomb threat, according to the 45th Space Wing, whose home is at Patrick.

The reported bomb threat comes just hours after a shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida killed three people and injured eight more, before dying in a shootout with police.

Patrick AFB is located just south of the principal US space launch facility at Cape Canaveral, on Florida’s eastern shore.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies