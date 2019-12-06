 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Where’s the ‘Russia room’? Moscow’s UN envoy jokes with Trump during White House visit

6 Dec, 2019 08:19
Get short URL
Where’s the ‘Russia room’? Moscow’s UN envoy jokes with Trump during White House visit
US President Donald Trump takes part in a luncheon with the UN Security Council permanent representatives in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2019. ©  AFP / MANDEL NGAN
Moscow’s envoy to the UN joked to Donald Trump about the White House’s interior after touring the US president’s residence. The two also discussed the ongoing visa dispute.

Vasily Nebenzya was given a tour of the White House on Thursday as part of a reception hosted by the president to mark the start of the US’ rotating tenure as chair of the UN Security Council. The Russian diplomat thanked Trump for his hospitality, but had one cheeky criticism of the White House.

© Ruptly / Mandatory Credit: White House

“We saw the China Room, but we didn’t see the Russia Room yet,” Nebenzya told the US leader, adding that perhaps it was a “top secret” area in the residence.

Not missing a beat, Trump replied: “Oh, well, we’ll have to take care of it.”

The friendly banter was followed by more serious business, however. Nebenzya also pressed Trump about Russian delegates to the UN General Assembly not being issued visas to carry out their duties in the United States. Moscow has accused Washington of deliberately stalling their visa applications.

According to the Russian envoy, Trump said that he wasn’t familiar with the issue and promised to “deal with it.”

Also on rt.com Russia ready to extend New START arms control treaty without conditions and further discussions – Putin

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies