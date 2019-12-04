All-out war could erupt between US and North Korea ‘at any moment’ – N. Korean media

Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang continue to grow as North Korean state media warn that a simmering conflict between the two nations could turn into a full-blown war at any given moment.

Even an accident could now lead to an all-out armed conflict, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) warned, adding that if Washington resorts to military force Pyongyang would promptly respond in kind.

The stark warning comes a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to use the military might of “the most powerful country in the world” against Pyongyang if he has to. At the same time, he also boasted averting no less than a “World War III” as he took credit for defusing tensions with North Korea.

Negotiations between the two nations have meanwhile reached a sort of a deadlock. Washington and Pyongyang expressed their commitment to the idea of the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization in exchange for lifting sanctions from Pyongyang back in June during the first direct talks between Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Yet, making concrete steps in that direction has proved much more difficult.

The second Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam this February collapsed because of disagreements over the timing of sanctions relief. The latest round of working-level talks in October failed to result in any meaningful progress. Pyongyang then said that it is up to Washington to decide what kind of gift it would get for Christmas.

