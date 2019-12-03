Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 presidential election race

California Senator Kamala Harris is dropping out of the crowded field of Democrats angling to become their party’s presidential candidate.

Harris tweeted a message to supporters on Tuesday saying “it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.”

The move came after she had earlier canceled a fundraising event in New York over a “personal matter.”

In July, Harris referred to herself as a top-tier candidate, but failed to win over sufficient support to run as a serious challenger.

In an email to supporters, Harris made an implied dig at wealthy candidates Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg, writing: “I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Harris had launched her campaign in January 2019, and was first seen as chosen by mainstream Democrats.

Here's the thing. Nate Silver wasn't the only one who thought that Kamala Harris was the chosen one. She was favored by the NeverTrump DC circuit, too.A lot of disappointed people. :( — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) December 3, 2019

Many on social media took the opportunity to make fun of Harris’s low polling figures by saying they’d never even heard of her.

“Again, for the third time this week: Who?” one commenter tweeted, while another joked: “Kamala, we hardly knew ya.”

Others suggested Tulsi Gabbard would be delighted with the turn of events.

