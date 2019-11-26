White House on lockdown, Capitol Hill evacuated amid reports of unresponsive aircraft over DC

The White House has been placed on lockdown and Capitol Hill evacuated as US Air Force jets scramble to intercept an ‘unresponsive aircraft’ in the DC area that has entered restricted airspace.

The area in the immediate vicinity of the Capitol Building has been closed off and the streets cleared by police, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

Lockdown at the White House. A member of the Secret Service stands guard on Jackson Place near the White House. pic.twitter.com/yhBkS3EJHl — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 26, 2019 White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside briefing room. Similar reported response at the a U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings pic.twitter.com/9GlXpH1qLq — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 26, 2019

It is not immediately clear what the situation is with the unresponsive aircraft, however authorities are attempting to regain radio contact with the pilot.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW