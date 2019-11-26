 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
White House on lockdown, Capitol Hill evacuated amid reports of unresponsive aircraft over DC
White House on lockdown, Capitol Hill evacuated amid reports of unresponsive aircraft over DC

26 Nov, 2019 14:10
White House on lockdown, Capitol Hill evacuated amid reports of unresponsive aircraft over DC
© JIM WATSON / AFP
The White House has been placed on lockdown and Capitol Hill evacuated as US Air Force jets scramble to intercept an ‘unresponsive aircraft’ in the DC area that has entered restricted airspace.

The area in the immediate vicinity of the Capitol Building has been closed off and the streets cleared by police, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

It is not immediately clear what the situation is with the unresponsive aircraft, however authorities are attempting to regain radio contact with the pilot.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

