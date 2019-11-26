White House on lockdown, Capitol Hill evacuated amid reports of unresponsive aircraft over DC
The area in the immediate vicinity of the Capitol Building has been closed off and the streets cleared by police, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.
Lockdown at the White House. A member of the Secret Service stands guard on Jackson Place near the White House. pic.twitter.com/yhBkS3EJHl— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 26, 2019
White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside briefing room. Similar reported response at the a U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings pic.twitter.com/9GlXpH1qLq— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 26, 2019
It is not immediately clear what the situation is with the unresponsive aircraft, however authorities are attempting to regain radio contact with the pilot.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW