IED, not IUD! Style mag issues correction after cocking up impeachment witness Vindman’s injury story

Did a roadside bomb or a female contraceptive device cause star impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s war wounds? One magazine was forced to clear things up as the internet laughed.

Vindman testified before the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry against President Trump on Wednesday. Weeks beforehand, GQ magazine profiled the National Security Council adviser, but must have mistook his military service for military cervix.

Initially, the article read that Vindman “has a Purple Heart for an IUD injury in Iraq.” Evidently realizing that the colonel had been struck by an improvised explosive device and not by an intrauterine contraceptive device, GQ issued a correction.

Readers noticed the mixup on Friday though, and poked fun at the mistake, much like the men’s magazine seemingly assumed that Vindman had poked his way to a Purple Heart.

Getting a Purple Heart for being wounded by an IUD would be a hell of a story — Premium Steve (@Premium_Steve) November 22, 2019

“He went back to duty the same day,” one commenter wrote. “So it was either a really powerful IUD or a really weak IED.”

Hard to miss the pregnant pause between story and correction. — By Hooker Crook (@cd_xoi) November 22, 2019

True. Imagine if he was wounded by an AED. — Taxation Without Representation (@NoCongressRep1) November 22, 2019

Knowing what I know about the military health system, it's not impossible that Vindman was injured by an IUD. https://t.co/F8XnTYREvB — B. A. Friedman (@BA_Friedman) November 22, 2019

The error, another commenter said, is precisely why magazines need to hire more female editors.

20 years into the new millennium, and women's bodies are STILL as mysterious as ever. pic.twitter.com/PrWUz81POU — "Yes, Luke, I am your Coffee" (@allatti2d) November 22, 2019

Thanks to the correction, young men and women joining the military can rest easy, with one less threat to worry about. While the danger of roadside bombs remains ever-present in a combat zone, the United States does not at this moment consider uterine coils an enemy in its global war on terror.

thank you today and every day to our brave americans in uniform, whether they are manning the front line or hitting the back wall pic.twitter.com/sERp9BccpW — Drew Goins (@drewlgoins) November 22, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!