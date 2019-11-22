Who needs a trial? Just impeach the guy already, says Hillary Clinton

If all the legalities of finding grounds for impeachment are making your head hurt, Hillary Clinton has got you covered. Trump “has committed impeachable crimes,” she says, and needs to be booted already – no trial required.

The ongoing impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump is just the first step in a drawn-out process. After gathering information and grilling witnesses, the House Intelligence Committee will send a report to the House Judiciary Committee, which will then draft articles of impeachment accordingly. The house will then vote on these articles and Trump can only then be removed from office after a trial and a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate.

But due process is all a bit bothersome for Hillary Clinton, who reckons there’s no need for an investigation to determine whether Trump committed the “high crimes and misdemeanors” necessary to trigger impeachment.

“The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has,” she tweeted on Friday. “The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law.”

In other words, Trump is guilty, and the GOP needs to quit resisting and to play ball.

Clinton’s critics hit back. “There’s no question that you mishandled classified information in an ‘extremely careless way,’” conservative journalist Will Chamberlain jibed. “Perhaps AG Barr should reopen their investigation into your home brew email server.”

Trump has “been subjected to 3 years of non-stop investigations by the FBI, Congress, News Media, Journalists, Foreign Intelligence, and Foreign Governments, all of which WANT him to be guilty of something, ANYTHING,”tweeted pro-Trump meme-maker ‘Carpe Donktum.’

Others were more concise:

Oh shut up — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) November 22, 2019

Clinton has not always been as gung-ho about impeaching Trump. Back in April she cautioned her fellow Democrats against “reflexive partisanship” in pushing to remove the president from office, and encouraged them not to “jump straight to an up-or-down vote on impeachment.”

She has, however, been consistent in blaming everyone else but herself for her loss at the ballot box in 2016. Clinton has, over the last two years, blamed sexism, racism, the media, the FBI, the Green Party’s Jill Stein, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and progressive Senator Bernie Sanders for Trump’s victory.

