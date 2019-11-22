 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FLAMES burst from plane during takeoff at Los Angeles airport (VIDEO)

22 Nov, 2019 07:24
FLAMES burst from plane during takeoff at Los Angeles airport (VIDEO)
Philippine Airlines Flight 113, a Boeing 777-300ER, bound for Manila, makes emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angles, California, U.S. November 22, 2019 © Andrew Ames via REUTERS @andrewblakeames
A video filmed from the ground and posted to social media purportedly shows a Boeing 777 shooting flames from one of its engines during takeoff in Los Angeles.

In the clip, flames burst from the engine of a Philippine Airlines aircraft as it leaves Los Angeles for Manila.

The plane reportedly turned back and landed safely at the airport with no injuries. The incident is believed to have been caused by a mechanical malfunction.

