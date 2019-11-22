FLAMES burst from plane during takeoff at Los Angeles airport (VIDEO)
22 Nov, 2019 07:24
A video filmed from the ground and posted to social media purportedly shows a Boeing 777 shooting flames from one of its engines during takeoff in Los Angeles.
In the clip, flames burst from the engine of a Philippine Airlines aircraft as it leaves Los Angeles for Manila.
Is a plane suppose to spew flames? #airplane#lax@AmericanAir@flyLAXairportpic.twitter.com/62sqcnsW8M— Big Red (@andrewblakeames) November 21, 2019
The plane reportedly turned back and landed safely at the airport with no injuries. The incident is believed to have been caused by a mechanical malfunction.
