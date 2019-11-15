White House releases text of 1st phone call between Trump & Zelensky

The White House has released a memo of the first phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Although it details a predictably throwaway exchange, the search for the hidden meanings is on.

The call, made just a few hours after Zelensky was elected in Ukraine, is little more than a brief exchange of pleasantries, with Trump congratulating Zelensky on his presidency and the two heads of state talking about how great their respective countries are. Zelensky invites Trump to his inauguration, and Trump says they’ll meet soon, whether at the inauguration or elsewhere.

NEW 🚨... as the second impeachment hearing is about to gavel in, the White House released the first convo between trump and Zelensky. Here it is pic.twitter.com/El8dg4EIvU — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 15, 2019

But with an impeachment inquiry in full swing, Trump’s nemeses in the Democratic Party have pounced on the conversation anyway. While former vice president Joe Biden, said to be the focus of the corruption investigation in Trump’s alleged quid pro quo, doesn’t make an appearance at all, that hasn’t stopped #Resistance stalwarts from trying to find a connection in the bare-bones protocol call.

BREAK: White House releases notes of the first call between President Trump and then President-elect Zelensky. Transcript is brief, and in it President Trump invites Zelensky for a WH meeting, sometime that witnesses say was later withheld to pressure Biden investigation. pic.twitter.com/8hUGuNaaFA — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) November 15, 2019

Twitter was abuzz with speculation about the transcript - surely some parts were missing?

And once again just a memo, not a full transcript. This is complete BS and we need the full transcripts!!!! — Tyler Keever (@ChiefKeev13) November 15, 2019

The fact that the White House had mentioned a discussion of “rooting out corruption,” yet the word “corruption” did not appear in the transcript, was held up as proof of a conspiracy to suppress the “truth.”

NOTABLE: The 4/21 transcript just released by WH does not include TRUMP committing to work with ZELENSKY "to implement reforms that strengthen democracy, increase prosperity, and root out corruption."



*The WH's contemporaneous readout included a reference to corruption, etc. pic.twitter.com/J4AFEfgrI7 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) November 15, 2019

Others scorned the whole process of releasing the transcript, suggesting that Trump’s belief that his words were innocent was just more proof of his guilt.

Nunes reading the friendly phone call between Zelensky and Trump from April is equivalent to a defense lawyer saying:



There are many weeks when my client visited the bank without robbing it. — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) November 15, 2019

The congratulatory call is the second Trump-Zelensky phone transcript to be released, after the text of the call that triggered the impeachment frenzy – when a whistleblower who hadn’t heard the conversation deemed it proof of a quid pro quo – failed to satisfy the president’s enemies in Washington. Trump has defended the summaries as “perfect” phone calls – which only makes his opponents double down on trying to read dirt into them.

Trump’s defenders pointed out that the transcript shows Trump eager to meet with Zelensky – far from the version depicted in the impeachment narrative, where he refuses to do so until Ukraine opens an investigation into the company that hired Biden’s son.

Part of this whole charade has been the assertion that a White House visit was purposefully withheld as part of an orchestrated and calculated quid pro quo



The transcript shows President Trump offering a White House visit to Zelensky back in April, completely blowing this up pic.twitter.com/Jv1cnt7ZDV — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) November 15, 2019

Stuck with a relatively lackluster transcript, House intel committee chair Adam Schiff demanded Trump release the “thousands” of documents the impeachment committee has requested as well. Others demanded transcripts of Trump's calls with...other world leaders.

And once again just a memo, not a full transcript. This is complete BS and we need the full transcripts!!!! — Tyler Keever (@ChiefKeev13) November 15, 2019

Which is exactly the precedent Trump had said he was afraid of setting by releasing the original Zelensky call.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!