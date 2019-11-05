 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Could you be more misogynistic?’: Pelosi’s daughter calls out New York Times for ‘#EverydaySexism’ over photo of Speaker’s heels

5 Nov, 2019 01:10
‘Could you be more misogynistic?’: Pelosi’s daughter calls out New York Times for ‘#EverydaySexism’ over photo of Speaker’s heels
©  Reuters / Erin Scott;  Reuters / Matt McClain
The daughter of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put the New York Times on blast after the outlet appended what she called a “sexist” cover photo, only showing the speaker’s “calves and heels,” to a critical opinion piece.

“Hey @deanbaquet could you @nytimes be any more misogynistic than to portray the female House Speaker with a photo of her calves and heels? #EverydaySexism,” the Speaker’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, tweeted on Monday, singling out Times editor Dean Baquet.

The supposedly misogynist photo featured alongside an op-ed questioning Pelosi’s role in the impeachment probe raging in Washington, arguing that because the Speaker of the House is next in line for the Oval Office behind the Vice President, Pelosi faces a potential conflict of interest.

Pelosi supporters were out in force to condemn both the cover photo and the article it adorned, with one user slamming the op-ed as “ridiculous” and “infuriating,” while another backer added “outrageous piece of trash” to the heap of insults.

Others, even those loath to give off the appearance of defending the Times, didn’t see the big deal, however, some arguing the photo represents “power” instead of weakness.

Pelosi became the first female House Speaker in 2007, and reclaimed the position again in 2018 after the Democrats took the House majority.

In late September she announced a probe to weigh articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump over his dealings with a foreign leader, for which she has since become a vocal advocate, following an abrupt about-face on the issue.

