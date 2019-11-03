FBI only cares about ‘protecting the ruling class’: Lee Camp roasts feds for targeting left-wing groups that threaten status quo

A new report has accused the FBI of disproportionately targeting left-wing activists, even though right-wing extremism poses a far greater threat to national security. Par for the course, according to Lee Camp.

Defending Rights & Dissent, a civil liberties group, cataloged known instances of First Amendment abuses and political surveillance by the FBI since 2010. The organization found that the feds devoted disproportionate resources to spy on peaceful left-leaning civil society groups, including Occupy Wall Street, Abolish ICE, and various anti-war movements.

The bureau seemed less interested in right-wingers, even though the far-right has been responsible for countless acts of violence and terrorism in the country. None of this should surprise us, the host of Redacted Tonight said.

The FBI is not in the job of protecting you. They’re in the job of protecting the ruling class system. So they don’t focus on things that really harm us. They don’t care about us. They care about maintaining the current power structure.

