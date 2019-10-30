 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Rupublicans’ should fight ‘infair’ impeachment: Trump tweet typos set Resistance tongues wagging again

30 Oct, 2019 12:28
US President Donald Trump has urged his party to push back on the “impeachment nonsense” – but his early morning typos are feeding the trolls and the online ‘Resistance,’ convinced that they will get him this time.

Tweeting on Wednesday morning, Trump repeated that the transcript of his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “totally appropriate” and called the Democrat-led impeachment process “just a continuation of the Witch Hunt Hoax” – meaning the debunked Russian collusion conspiracy. 

He managed to misspell a few things, however.

In the sea of hostile responses every Trump tweet attracts were a few taking issue with calling the process “infair” and urging “Rupublicans” to oppose it. 

“So infair to Rupublicans!” said one response. “You know all the best words,” said another, quoting a well-known Trump phrase right back at him.

“What are Rupublicans” and “Your spelling is on fire!” also made the list.

Shockingly enough, no one has thought of interpreting “Rupublicans” as proof positive of Trump’s “Russian collusion” – yet, anyway. It’s still early, however, and time enough for the morning covfefe to kick in.

