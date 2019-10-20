 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Donald Trump thanks Pentagon chief Mark ‘Esperanto’ for ‘securing oil’ in Syria, whatever that might mean

20 Oct, 2019 14:43
Get short URL
Donald Trump thanks Pentagon chief Mark ‘Esperanto’ for ‘securing oil’ in Syria, whatever that might mean
U.S. President Donald Trump and new U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. national anthem during a welcome ceremony for Esper at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. July 25, 2019. © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump has fired off another typo-laden tweet, this time sharing a quote from his defense secretary, Mark “Esperanto.” The US president also doubled down on his belief that the US has “secured” Syria’s oil.

Trump wrote that the situation in Syria has stabilized, citing a statement from Defense Secretary Mark Esper in regards to the status of the fragile ceasefire between Turkish forces and Kurdish militias.

The Tweeter in Chief, however, had difficulty spelling Esper’s name. Another possibility: He fell victim to auto-correct.

As an added bonus, the message included another boast about how the United States had successfully “secured the oil” in Syria. Trump made a similar comment earlier this week, causing considerable confusion among pundits and journalists.

The US leader, not particularly known for his eloquence, has a history of botching names. In a tweet from last year, he referred to his wife Melania as “Melanie.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies