Media uproar as VIDEO depicting Trump massacring news orgs shown at conservative event

US media is up in arms after reports that a video depicting Donald Trump massacring ‘fake news’ agencies and his political rivals was shown at an event held at one of his resorts.

The video in question is a remake of a scene from the 2014 dark comedy ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ where Trump’s head is superimposed on the main character, played by Colin Firth. It was aired at an event held by the conservative group American Priority at the Trump National Doral Miami last week. The video was first posted online in 2018.

The fake Trump is shown shooting, stabbing, and killing Democrats like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters, and Nancy Pelosi, in addition to blasting multiple avatars representing various Trump-critical news organizations such as CNN and MSNBC and even one fake George Soros.

The president's son Donald Trump Jr, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were reportedly all in attendance at the event, though they deny seeing any such ‘church of fake news’ video while also taking the opportunity to oppose “all forms” of violence.

“I was there to speak at a prayer breakfast, where I spoke about unity and bringing the country together,” Sanders told the New York Times.

“I wasn’t aware of any video, nor do I support violence of any kind against anyone,” she added.

Also on rt.com Ultimate troll? Trump tweets meme-y CNN video amid Hurricane Dorian ‘Sharpie’ scandal

NBC, NPR, The Huffington Post, Politico, Vox, Vice News, The Hill, BuzzFeed News, among others were all on the receiving end of the fictitious brutality.

“That video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence,” spokesperson for Trump’s re-election campaign Tim Murtaugh said.

For its part, American Priority denounced what it described as an “unsanctioned” video.

“Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity,” said the organizer, Alex Phillips.

The New York Times reported the news Sunday, claiming it was sent a cellphone video taken at the event by an attendee via a third party. The collective outrage over the year-old video then swept across social media.

The White House Correspondents’ Association issued a Twitter statement, saying it was “horrified” at the depiction of violence toward journalists.

WHCA Statement on video depicting President Trump murdering journalists. pic.twitter.com/52lHFaQjU2 — WHCA (@whca) October 14, 2019

CNN described the video as “vile and horrific” and called on the Trump campaign to denounce it “immediately and in the strongest terms” while claiming that anything less would constitute a tacit endorsement of political violence.

CNN statement on video shown at @realDonaldTrump supporter conference at Trump's Miami resort last week: pic.twitter.com/BVKI5N5a17 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 14, 2019

Trump previously invoked the ire of the mainstream media after sharing similar memes depicting him beating up the “fake news media.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!