Florida police respond to mall ‘shooting’ in Boca Raton

13 Oct, 2019 20:14
FILE PHOTO. © Wikipedia
Police and federal agencies have responded to a supposed active shooter at a shopping mall in Boca Raton, Florida. Local media reports one person shot, though cops say no shooter was found.

Boca Raton Police responded to the “active incident” at around 3pm on Sunday and urged anyone still inside the mall to remain sheltered in place. Footage shared on social media showed shoppers hurrying away from the scene as SWAT teams approached the building.

Police stated shortly afterwards that there was “no active shooter” at the mall. Local media reports indicated that one person had been shot, suggesting either a false alarm or a single, targeted assault.

Boca Raton has a low crime rate and is a favorite destination for retirees. Nonetheless, the Town Center mall that was locked down on Sunday is just over ten miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where gunman Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 of his fellow students and three staff members last February.

