Florida police respond to mall ‘shooting’ in Boca Raton

Police and federal agencies have responded to a supposed active shooter at a shopping mall in Boca Raton, Florida. Local media reports one person shot, though cops say no shooter was found.

Boca Raton Police responded to the “active incident” at around 3pm on Sunday and urged anyone still inside the mall to remain sheltered in place. Footage shared on social media showed shoppers hurrying away from the scene as SWAT teams approached the building.

All persons in Town Center Mall shelter in place while @bocapolice and SWAT teams conduct search of mall. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

My roommate was inside the Boca Mall when shooting occurred about 3 pm near Lululemon and Art of Shaving. Sounded like pops, not automatic gunfire. One person shot. Condition unknown. People inside have been taken to nearby restaurant to speak w/ police. — Christine Stapleton (@StapletonPBPost) October 13, 2019

Police stated shortly afterwards that there was “no active shooter” at the mall. Local media reports indicated that one person had been shot, suggesting either a false alarm or a single, targeted assault.

BOCA RATON POLICE: “We are working an active incident at the Town Center Mall. Avoid the area & shelter in place” https://t.co/zBGo8rojHk



pic.twitter.com/RS9IyDo4Fj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 13, 2019

Boca Raton has a low crime rate and is a favorite destination for retirees. Nonetheless, the Town Center mall that was locked down on Sunday is just over ten miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where gunman Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 of his fellow students and three staff members last February.

Also on rt.com ‘Coward from Broward’ cop arrested for failing to act during Parkland school shooting

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!